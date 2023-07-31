A man charged with manslaughter reckless endangerment waived his right to a speedy trial last week.

Daniel Thomas Stanberry, who is currently in jail, appeared remotely in Benton County Circuit Court to ask for more time for his defense attorney to review evidence, waiving his right to a trial within 60 days if held in custody.

Authorities allege Stanberry, 33, killed 18-year-old Enrique “Ricky” Espinoza in a head-on crash Feb. 10 on Highway 99W south of Corvallis near the Corvallis Municipal Airport.

In a 15-count indictment filed in May, Stanberry is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter as well as driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to register as a sex offender from a 2009 rape conviction, and 10 counts of reckless endangering another person.

Court documents show Stanberry was driving north in a black 2006 Chrysler 300 behind a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy who noticed Stanberry was passing other northbound vehicles by using the southbound lane of travel, which is legal in that stretch of the highway.

The deputy was driving about 60 mph and said Stanberry was doing at least 70 mph, according to the documents, when a blue 1994 Mitsubishi 200GT driven by Espinoza was seen heading south at what appeared to be a “safe rate of speed.”

The deputy reportedly slowed down to allow more time and space for Stanberry to pass, but the Chrysler and the Mitsubishi hit head-on. Espinoza died from injuries sustained in the crash. Stanberry was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Stanberry was allegedly under the influence of controlled substances and/or cannabis when the crash happened, court documents state.

No trial date has been set for Stanberry yet. His next court hearing is slated for Aug. 21. He also faces a misdemeanor harassment case in Benton County.