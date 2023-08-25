Early morning lightning strikes sparked fires in Benton County on Friday, Aug. 25, putting a group of residents on evacuation notice in one case.

Thunderstorms hit after midnight, causing two fires in Alsea and another in Kings Valley, according to Philomath Fire and Rescue.

Oregon Department of Forestry responded at around 2:43 a.m. with local agencies to extinguish the blazes, the fire department reported in media logs, noting it took some time to access the Kings Valley incident due to its remote forest location.

Bulldozers were ordered as well as a hand crew to fight flames, which burned around 8 to 10 acres according to the media log. A rain squall around 3:30 a.m. helped slow the spread and suppress the fire, though lightning continued to present a threat.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Five homes in the area were notified of a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation status, which was later lifted, the logs note.

The two fires in Alsea were reportedly contained within their initial burn area. The first fire started at around 1 a.m. when lightning hit a tree in a small forest, less than an acre in size. The second fire, also sparked by lightning, happened in the same general area after the first was put out.