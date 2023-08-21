An Albany man has been indicted for several counts of sex crimes against a Corvallis child.

In July, Timothy Lewis Bachmeier, 33, was booked into Benton County Jail on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse.

Court documents allege Bachmeier abused an underage person by engaging in oral sexual intercourse and other sexual contact between April 2019 and November 2020. Court documents put the victim’s age at 5 to 6 years old at the time.

Prosecutors further allege Bachmeier knew the victim was vulnerable and note his previous convictions in 2015 for second-degree sexual abuse and 2013 for third-degree rape, both in Linn County.

An eight-page indictment filed in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday, Aug. 21, alleges four counts of felony first-degree sodomy and two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse.

Both are Measure 11 crimes carrying mandatory minimum sentences — 75 months for sexual abuse and 100 months for sodomy. Bachmeier is currently being held at the Polk County Jail on $250,000 bail, according to the jail website.

Bachmeier was serving time in Linn County on a parole violation when he was charged in this case, according to court documents, which state he has 16 prior convictions that include three sexual offenses and a history of failing to appear for court proceedings.

The alleged sexual abuse took place over several years while the victim lived in Corvallis and other locations around the country, a probable cause affidavit states, noting the allegations surfaced during an October 2022 interview of the child by a clinical social worker at Mid-Valley Children’s Clinic.

The victim was then interviewed at the ABC House, where the child described several allegations of sexual abuse occurring in Corvallis, Albany and in Alabama.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article should have reported Bachmeier was held at the Polk County Jail.