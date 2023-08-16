The remains of a missing woman have been found in the Coffin Butte Landfill.

Working a homicide investigation, Oregon City Police Department executed a search at the Corvallis landfill on Friday, Aug. 11, according to a news release from the agency.

After several days of searching, investigators discovered the remains, presumed to be 49-year-old Kara Rayleen Taylor. The remains were taken to the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and positive identification.

A court document indicates Taylor's body was dismembered.

Family members issued a statement offering their gratitude for the exhaustive efforts of the investigating agencies and landfill staff. In the statement, they note Taylor leaves behind a 22-year-old daughter with special needs.

“Kara was a very loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone if she knew it would make a day in their life better,” the statement reads. “Her time here was shortened, but the ones that had the blessed opportunity to be part of her life will be forever grateful for the time spent with her.”

A suspect, Jamon Peter Fritsch, was arrested Aug. 7 in Oregon City. Taylor was last seen at her Jefferson Street residence, where Fritsch also lives, according to authorities.

Fritsch reported Taylor missing on July 27. An Aug. 5 search of the home revealed evidence indicating Taylor had died from homicidal violence, the news release states.

Fritsch was indicted in Taylor’s death and is held without bail at the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree corpse abuse. The investigation is ongoing.

“Investigators have been working tirelessly to uncover everything they can about the facts surrounding Ms. Taylor’s disappearance and death, so that we can provide her family and friends with the answers they deserve as they navigate and grieve her loss,” the news release states.

Anyone with information related to Taylor's disappearance is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-905-3505 and reference: Case No. 23-015668.