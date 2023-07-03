Corvallis native Fortress Oriakhi was celebrating his birthday when someone shot him to death.

The 29-year-old Gresham resident and aspiring musician went out June 22 to a Portland venue with friends and never made it home.

Oriakhi was born and raised in Corvallis, according to his father, Chris Oriakhi, who was attending Oregon State University for a graduate program when his son was born. Fortress Oriakhi went to elementary, middle and part of high school in Corvallis.

“We are grieving right now at his loss,” Chris Oriakhi said.

While Fortress Oriakhi was driving home with a friend from Nigeria at around 2:30 a.m. June 23 in the Hollywood neighborhood, a car pulled alongside the pair and bullets rang out, leaving one dead and the other hospitalized in what remains an ongoing investigation.

“His passion was music,” Chris Oriakhi said, adding his son was staying with a group of three friends who were working on rap music together.

Fortress Oriakhi was invited by friends to a karaoke bar in Portland the night of his death, according to his father. He said when Fortress Oriakhi and friends were done at the bar, they headed out for the night, but made it less than 2 miles before tragedy struck.

While they were stopped at a red light, a car pulled up and an unknown number of suspects started shooting, then it sped off. Chris Oriakhi speculated his son tried to get away from the scene, but suffering from gunshots, he probably lost control and crashed.

Portland police in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard heard gunfire, and moments later found a vehicle crashed into a pole near Northeast Broadway and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, according to that city's police department. Fortress Oriakhi was dead at the scene, and his passenger was seriously wounded.

No suspects were located, and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

“It’s a huge loss because Fortress had great potential, very smart and talented,” Chris Oriakhi said, noting that music wasn’t all his son had going for himself. “He had a degree in electronics engineering.”

In pursuit of his musical dreams, one of Fortress Oriakhi’s goals was to make rap music without objectionable language, according to his father, who said people loved the music his son produced.

“Apart from that, he was a decent human being,” Chris Oriakhi said. “He loved to help people.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781. Reference case number 23-164650.

