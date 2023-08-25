Sentencing was delayed for a Corvallis man convicted of pulling out a shank on two store workers.

Hunter Orion Starr was slated for sentencing Thursday, Aug. 17. Court officials said he refused to leave his cell for the proceeding. He’s now scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday, Aug. 29, but it’s not clear if he will be sentenced at that time.

Starr, 23, was arrested for first-degree robbery after two Kings Boulevard Fred Meyer employees confronted him about shoplifting in April 2022. He was also charged with attempted assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest, menacing, first-degree criminal trespass, unlawful use of a weapon, and third-degree theft.

A loss prevention employee and a business manager for the store tried stopping Starr in the parking lot, grabbing hold of the shopping basket he was using.

Starr then pushed up against the loss prevention officer and pulled out some sort of shank or knife, swinging or jabbing it at the workers four or five times, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The workers both thought Starr would have attacked them with the weapon and they would get hurt, so they disengaged, and Starr left the area with stolen property, the affidavit states.

Police later located Starr near the intersection of Northwest 23rd Street and Fillmore Avenue, where he allegedly resisted arrest at taser-point, fighting with officers as he was taken into custody, according to the affidavit. During the scuffle, Starr reportedly grabbed an officer's genitals and squeezed.

A metal cylindrical device with a small metal tip sticking out was found on Starr, according to the affidavit.

The value of the stolen goods was roughly $61, according to the affidavit, but the type of property wasn’t specified in police logs or court documents.

He was convicted on all counts following a trial in June.

Starr also has several open cases in Benton County alleging resisting arrest, trespassing, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and assaulting an officer.