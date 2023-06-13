If you hear chainsaw noise in a Corvallis park, it's not necessarily city maintenance workers.

One or more vandals are attacking trees at Corvallis’ Willamette Park and Natural Area for their burls, somewhat rounded outgrowths of tissue that appear on trunks and branches.

Burls are sought after by furniture makers and woodworking artists for their intricate, unique inner patterns, and are targeted by wood poachers who either sell them or use them to produce goods. But that can come at the cost of the tree’s health, said Urban Forester Jennifer Killian.

Corvallis city staff suspect that’s the case with the trees in Willamette Park: Someone is sneaking into the park after hours and hauling off hundreds or thousands of dollars’ worth of maple burls, leaving damaged and dying trees in their wake.

“When you cut off burls or anything beyond the initial bark, you’re disrupting the transportation of water and nutrients,” Killian said. “When you start adding up multiple injuries, you’re effectively girdling the tree, making it so water nutrients can’t get up and back down.”

The illegal cutting in Willamette Park was first noticed by a parkgoer in mid-December, Killian said. Some trees have been hit more than once, including a tucked-away beauty whose trunk is now circled with open scars, marking the spots where burls were sliced away.

Some of the cuts are quite large, including one that’s around 4-feet tall and 3-feet wide.

Despite the size, it doesn't take long to chop off the burls, maybe 15 minutes in some cases, Killian said.

So far, the poaching has only occurred in Willamette Park, Killian said, with six trees victimized for upwards of 25 burls. Three of the trees sit along the disc golf course.

It’s hard to estimate how long the trees will survive, but Killian said decline and eventual removal is inevitable.

Killian said once they pass the point of no return, the trees will likely be felled and left in place as natural features that are beneficial to the environment. She said the market for maple trees is somewhat limited, making it unlikely the wood would be processed and sold as lumber.

The city reported the problem to the Corvallis Police Department and an investigation is ongoing. If you see chainsaws being operated in the park after hours, contact CPD’s non-emergency number at 541-766-6911.

Corvallis Public Information Officer Patrick Rollens added that the city has seen an uptick in firewood collected from downed trees, which is also illegal. It’s not seen as related, but perhaps a sign of more cavalier attitudes towards trees in the parks.