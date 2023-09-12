A Philomath man faces bias crime and assault charges stemming from a fight that left another man severely battered and bruised.

Jean Andrew Chastain, 57, was arraigned on felony first-degree bias crime and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault Aug. 29 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Philomath police said Chastain assaulted and injured the victim Aug. 26 because of the suspect's perception of the man’s national origin and/or race, leaving his eyes bleeding and swollen shut, according to a police report.

The report references epithets targeting several races.

The two rent rooms in the same house in the 1600 block of Pioneer Street in Philomath, police said. Chastain was allegedly yelling racial slurs just before the fight broke out, the report states.

The alleged attack took place outside the home, the report states.

During what was described as a 10- to 20-minute battle, Chastain allegedly punched the victim in the face and ribs, dug his fingers into the man’s eye sockets three times, and tried shoving gravel into his ear. The victim told police he couldn’t open his eyes the day after the fight.

Chastain said the victim hates white people and actually started the fight, according to the police report, adding he didn’t hit the man, only wrestled him and held him down. He also said he didn’t call the police after the fight because he’s “an ex-con.”

Police found injuries suffered by both men were consistent with the victim’s version of events and arrested Chastain. He was taken to the Benton County Jail and later released after posting $1,000 on a $10,000 security, according to court documents.

Chastain was previously convicted of methamphetamine possession, disorderly conduct, and first-degree assault. He’s due in court for a status hearing Sept. 28.