The judicial branch of Oregon has shut down a long-running drug treatment and crime prevention program in Benton County, lauded as a mentor to drug courts across the country.

An elected leader said Benton County Drug Treatment Court largely was successful diverting people with drug-related charges away from incarceration, even after Oregon decriminalized drug use and made it less likely for someone to end up in the program.

“It kept a lot of people out of jail,” Commissioner Xan Augerot said.

A chief financial officer told county elected leaders Tuesday, July 11 that Benton County Drug Treatment Court was ended, effective immediately.

“It’s just painful all around,” Rick Crager said.

Court officials asked the county in June for support running a 22-year-old program they said successfully diverted people out of the criminal justice system and into behavioral and mental health programs, saving the judicial system many thousands of dollars.

District Attorney John Haroldson and Matthew Donohue, the circuit court judge overseeing the program for downward judicial dispositions, said drug court couldn’t keep running without the county stepping in to apply for and disperse grant funding.

“It looks like winding down our drug treatment court may be the only option,” Donohue said.

Donahue said drug court failed to contract with someone to provide treatment to people with drug and alcohol addiction, and was out of line with best practices.

“What we’re asking the county to do is to fill the gaps,” Donohue said.

People who end up at drug court are there from higher courts. Donahue and Haroldson said police arrest people for theft and breaking into cars, sometimes to afford drugs.

Those property crimes aren’t as severe as violent crimes, and the courts reduce or dismiss charges in exchange if the accused promise to seek housing and counseling for addiction.

“What is happening is you’re reducing recidivism,” Donahue said.

The judicial drug treatment program basically uses the court’s authority to oversee and punish to enforce accountability.

Drug court binds its participants to a graduation plan that requires coping skills and education about addiction; housing; sobriety; and building a support system.

The Oregon Judicial Department found 94% of participants had no new felony or misdemeanor charges within a year of graduating from drug court programs across the state.

The court also keeps those with relatively low-ranking charges out of Benton County’s jail, and out of the county’s circuit court system where trials are “gumming up the courthouse,” Donahue said.

Crager told Benton County commissioners in July the local government didn’t have the funding to help run the court.

“It was obviously a difficult meeting from the perspective of the great work and history of this program,” Crager said.

A federal grant funding application due in September was too fast-approaching for the county to respond to the court’s request, Crager said.

Crager said court officials plan to “rejuvenate” the drug treatment program, possibly bringing back the court in 2024.

