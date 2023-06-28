Authorities say a 20-year-old Philomath man was injured during a pursuit in which his motorcycle and sheriff’s patrol vehicle collided in Corvallis.

A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling westbound on Philomath Boulevard when they saw the man riding a small, unlicensed off-road-style motorcycle heading the same direction in an “unsafe manner” at 4:37 p.m. Monday, June 26, according to a BCSO news release issued Tuesday.

The rider allegedly refused to stop after the deputy activated lights and siren to pull him over, the release states, adding in the process of apprehending the rider, the motorcycle and patrol vehicle collided, resulting in the suspect being injured.

A BCSO spokesperson declined to comment about the nature of the collision and whether a pursuit intervention technique was executed by the deputy, citing an ongoing investigation. The spokesperson also declined to identify the rider or provide details about the extent of his injuries.

The spokesperson did identify the motorcycle as a Coleman CT100U, a type of minibike with a maximum speed of 20 mph that holds less than a half-gallon of gas, according to the company's website.

The rider was identified by the Benton County District Attorney’s Office as Matthew Hamlet-McCuiston after a press request for details. Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko said Hamlet-McCuiston was stopped near where Southwest Western Boulevard and West Hills Road intersect.

Corvallis Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of West Hills Road to treat the motorcyclist, an agency spokesperson confirmed.

Hamlet-McCuiston sustained leg injuries in the collision and was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He was later cited in lieu of custody for felony attempting to elude. He is slated to appear for arraignment July 26 in Benton County Circuit Court.

At BCSO’s request, the Corvallis Police Department is investigating the crash, the news release states.