A suspect has been arrested in a Portland shooting that led to two deaths, including a man who grew up in Corvallis.

A Gresham resident at the time, Fortress Oriakhi went out to a music venue with friends to celebrate his birthday on June 22. He and Isidahomen Ikhuoria, who was visiting from Nigeria, were shot on the way home.

Portland police announced they arrested 24-year-old Bennet Miller on Monday, Aug. 14 in the Mount Tabor neighborhood of the city. The arrest involved Portland homicide detectives and the Special Emergency Response Team, the Crisis Negotiation Team, and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Miller was held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on two charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and delivery of cocaine.

Oriakhi was invited by friends to a karaoke bar in Portland the night of his death, according to his father. He said when Oriakhi and friends were done at the bar, they headed out for the night, but made it less than 2 miles before tragedy struck.

Authorities said a vehicle pulled alongside the pair at around 2:30 a.m. June 23 and someone shot them both before speeding off.

Oriakhi, 29, tried to drive away but apparently crashed and died at the scene of the shooting in the Hollywood neighborhood. Ikhuoria, 25, was hospitalized and later died.

Portland police in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard heard gunfire, and moments later found a vehicle crashed into a pole near Northeast Broadway and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, according to the city's police department.

If anyone believes they have information regarding Miller’s involvement in these homicides, they’re asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding this case, or any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet.