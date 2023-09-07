A fight at Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park resulted in one man being arrested and another needing medical treatment.

Corvallis police officers were called to the skate park area for two men fighting with various items used as weapons at around 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to Lt. Ben Harvey of the Corvallis Police Department.

A verbal argument between the two escalated, and a suspect, identified as 29-year-old Alexander Olsen of Corvallis, hit the other man with a stick, Harvey said via email. He added Olsen had grabbed at one of the victim’s belongings prior to the assault.

Officers found the victim with his face and torso covered in blood, according to a police report, which states witnesses identified Olsen as the aggressor. One witness said both men were hitting each other with sticks and punches, and the victim was losing the battle.

The fight went to the ground, the report states, and the victim pulled out a hatchet, swinging it to keep Olsen at bay while he was down. A witness told officers the hatchet was sheathed.

Another witness said Olsen continued to “come after” the victim after striking him multiple times.

The victim told officers he turned to walk away from the argument with Olsen when he was struck with a large stick. He retrieved his own stick and the two “sword-fought” until Olsen bested him, hitting the victim about six times on the head, right thumb and left forearm.

The victim had four cuts on his forehead, ranging from a half-inch to an inch, the report states.

Olsen was arrested for second-degree assault and taken to the Benton County Jail. Court documents show he was also charged with fourth-degree assault. The 39-year-old victim was treated at the scene for injuries sustained during the fight.