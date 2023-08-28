Ten miles west of Corvallis, the Rock Creek Fire is burning in big timber on difficult terrain.

Located on a steep and rugged slope near Marys Peak, the fire was holding at around 12 acres on Monday, Aug. 28, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service reported Sunday that more than 60 firefighters assisted the Oregon Department of Forestry and Miller Timber Services of Philomath worked aggressively through the weekend to keep the fire as small as possible, despite unfavorably hot and dry conditions.

The fire was ignited by a lightning storm that hit in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 25. There are no closures or impacts to recreation reported at this time and no threat to the watershed or structures, but smoke is visible from the Marys Peak summit.

Handline construction around the fire is complete and aircraft will work to cool interior hotspots as afternoon temperatures rise, the Forest Service said in a Sunday news release.

Benton County has five other wildfires under control as of Monday, according to a Philomath Fire & Rescue social media post. The agency also noted no retardants are being used by aircraft assigned to the Rock Creek Fire, just fresh water from the reservoir and other local sites.

