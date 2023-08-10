It's been 31 years since a Corvallis woman has gone missing, and the Corvallis Police Department hasn't given up.

Thursday, Aug. 10, marked the anniversary that Patricia Swanberg's disappearance. Her "on again-off again" partner, Clarence “CJ” Pursifull, told officers he last saw her in the Corvallis area around that date, according to a Police Department news release.

By Aug. 12, 1992 Swanberg's employer had reported her missing after she didn't show up to work, according to the release. Her vehicle was later found unlocked and abandoned in downtown Corvallis containing her purse and personal items.

"The Corvallis Police Department is still actively investigating this case, however new information is becoming difficult to come by and we are hoping someone in the community who may know something can come forward, anonymously if needed," the release, sent by Lt. Benjamin Harvey, said.

"While Patricia has been gone for some time, she is not forgotten and she has always been on our mind. We would like to help bring Patricia home," the release said.

The family has lost hope that Swanberg is still alive, according to CPD, but the department would still like to bring closure to the family by finding her remains.

"Patricia is survived by two sons and siblings who have maintained interest in finding Patricia, wherever she may be," according to the news release.

Detectives conducted an intensive investigation at the time, according to CPD, with the help of surrounding agencies and making use of police search dogs. They also interviewed people of interest and researched financial records, the release said.

"Detectives identified a significant person of interest in this case; however, this person is now deceased," the release said. "Work on this case has been ongoing as new details, technologies, and practices emerge. The case remains open and active today, yet unsolved."

Anyone with information, including those who wish to remain anonymous, is asked to call Detective Christy Molina at 541-766-6782, email her at Christy.molina@corvallisoregon.gov or send mail to P.O. Box 1083, Corvallis, OR 97339.

Patricia may have been known to some under the following names; Patricia Wilson, Patricia Lynn Brinkley, Patricia Pursifull, Tequila Robinson.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 5 feet, 3 inches and 112 pounds. Her left ear was split from an earring piercing, and she had several tattoos:

An eagle on back, measuring about 4 inches between her shoulder blades.

The name "Jeff" on one ankle and "Dan" on the other.

The words "love hurts" across knuckles

She also had several scars: on upper lip; on her upper cheek in her hair line she had 54 stitches from motorcycle accident; a hysterectomy scar.