A Philomath man is accused of multiple Dollar Tree robberies in Corvallis.

Corvallis police arrested 18-year-old Isaac Harris on suspicion of robbery, burglary, theft and more.

Officers responded on Friday, April 14 to reports of a suspicious person trespassing in the stock room of Dollar Tree on Northwest Circle Boulevard, an agency news release said.

When officers arrived, they saw Harris through a window into the store, according to the release. When police entered the building, Harris ran. Officers captured Harris and located a replica BB gun outside of the store's office where Harris was allegedly hiding.

After investigating further, Corvallis police determined Harris was the suspect from a March 4 robbery at the same Dollar Tree. During this incident, police allege Harris held employees at gunpoint, took an undisclosed amount of money and got away before police arrived.

According to court documents, Harris was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court last week on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, two counts of second-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery. Court documents allege he stole $1,000 or more.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 23.