The results are in from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office following a campaign that targeted impaired drivers, which netted nearly 50 arrests for driving under the influence of intoxicants in a two-month span.

Drug-related arrests were up four times over a similar effort last year.

The campaign, called "Enough is Enough" and which went through April, was in response to the rise in fatal crashes in the county in 2022. According to an agency news release, that upward trend continued into January.

When the agency announced the campaign, it noted that deputies responded to more fatal crashes in 2022 than it had seen yearly in more than 20 years.

The patrols

From Feb. 17 to April 17, deputies conducted extra traffic patrols, mostly on Highway 20 and Highway 99, according to BCSO public information officer Jaimi Glass. The additional patrols, made possible with grant funding, targeted speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

“We are looking for fewer fatalities, fewer lives lost due to intoxicated driving,” Glass said.

Each week, the agency posted arrest details on its Facebook page, listing who was arrested for DUII, their age and their town of residence.

In the two-month campaign, the majority of drivers suspected of DUII were between the ages of 20 and 29, according to BCSO reports. Those in their 30s and 40s were the next most prevalent age groups.

There were a few drivers younger than 20, with the youngest being a 15-year-old from Philomath. The oldest driver arrested on suspicion of DUII was 72.

So far in 2023, there have been three fatal crashes, down from last year's total of four in the same time frame, the news release said.

More drug-related offenses

In the same two-month span in 2022, deputies made 22 DUII arrests, with three being drug-related. This year, that number is 47 arrests, with 12 being drug-related, according to the news release.

Increasing patrols generally does lead to an increase in arrests, Glass said, so the agency will need to consider that there may be more intoxicated drivers out there who don’t get caught when there are fewer patrols.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Glass added that the agency is seeing a trend with drug-related offenses.

“We did see an increase in sales with marijuana and alcohol since COVID,” Glass said. “There is a correlation between the DUIIs we're seeing and the sales. So that's something else to look at.”

Calling on citizens

The campaign asked citizens to call in concerning driving behavior. These behaviors include passing in no-passing zones, following too closely, excessive speeding and/or failing to maintain a lane.

During the campaign, Glass said, the agency did receive “quite a few calls” that led to arrests.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Benton County community for their continued assistance and ongoing partnership as it relates to this topic,” Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in the news release. “You are the eyes and ears in the community and a vital asset to the continued education and enforcement of these laws.