Corvallis police have arrested a 12-year-old Linus Pauling Middle School student following an altercation that left a staff member injured.

The arrest comes after teachers at the middle school walked out during the school day in February to express their frustrations about student behavior in and outside of the classroom.

Corvallis police Lt. Ben Harvey said officers responded to the school at around 12:32 p.m. Thursday, May 4 after receiving reports of a fight involving juveniles.

The student was taken into custody on suspicion of undisclosed charges and transported to Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility, Harvey said.

Medics transported the injured staff member to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, according to Harvey.

Although an arrest was made, Corvallis schools spokesperson Kelly Locey said the staff member was injured from a fall.

“During lunch outside yesterday at Linus Pauling, there was a fight between two students," Locey said by email. "A staff member who tried to break up the fight fell backward and hit their head. They were transported to the hospital for medical attention and released the same day.”

Locey did not indicate the position of the injured staff member.

She added that the school notified staff and families of the incident, and the district provided extra counseling staff at Linus Pauling to support students and staff.

"I know this is hard information to hear," Principal Alicia Ward-Satey said in an email to parents. "I am committed to ensuring safety for all of our students and staff. We know these situations can be upsetting and scary."

Corvallis middle schools have grappled with student behavior more than usual this school year, Mid-Valley Media previously reported. At the same time, 50 behavioral and support staff may be laid off from the district due to statewide budget cuts.

School board member Terese Jones took six kids to the Capitol on Wednesday to advocate for a fully funded K-12 budget. While nobody is happy about the proposed budget, she said, the district’s most vulnerable students and staff will bear the brunt of the loss.

“The loss of resources, when you can already barely get by, is going to be a crisis for them,” she said.

