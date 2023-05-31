Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Corvallis man with previous entanglements with the law has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor online and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Thomas Anthony Lanier pleaded guilty to the charges in January, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon news release, and was sentenced on Tuesday, May 30. The news release said Lanier is 24, but court documents with his date of birth suggest he is 28.

Oregon’s online court database shows Lanier has been convicted of multiple sex crimes in the past, including third-degree sodomy and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

In 2021, he was indicted in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree encouraging sexual abuse, attempted rape and more. However, all charges were dismissed a few weeks ago.

Lanier also has an open case in Benton County Circuit Court for failure to report as a sex offender.

Years of crimes

In November 2019, Lanier was charged in Sunnyside, Washington for second-degree kidnapping and domestic violence, the news release said. Lanier allegedly attempted to kidnap the 1-year-old child of a woman he met online. When the woman ran outside and yelled for help, Lanier allegedly wrapped his arm around her neck and threatened to kill her.

Then, in June 2020, court documents say Lanier met a woman from Keizer online and pressured her to solicit babysitting jobs on Craigslist so he could have access to children. Lanier also allegedly expressed his desire to have sex with the woman’s 12-year-old cousin. The woman reported Lanier to law enforcement.

The next month, the woman, in coordination with the Salem Police Department, gave Lanier an address of the house where she claimed her cousin lived. When Lanier arrived to the Salem house, police arrested him.

An indictment

About a year later, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Lanier on charges of attempting to entice a minor online, accessing with intent to view child pornography, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and committing a felony offense involving a minor as a registered sex offender.

The case was investigated by the FBI with help from the Keizer and Salem police departments, according to the news release.