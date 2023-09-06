A Corvallis man accused of driving drunk and killing a community leader was sentenced for criminally negligent homicide and other charges.

Serrano Patrick, 24, was arrested in January on allegations of manslaughter, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to Benton County Jail records.

Patrick pleaded guilty to charges of felony criminally negligent homicide and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving under the influence in July.

He was sentenced to 75 months, 6.25 years, in prison and a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license Friday, Sept. 1. He was also ordered pay a $2,225 fine and serve 36 months of post-prison supervision.

Patrick was also sentenced to 30 days concurrent to the larger sentence along with two years of post-prison supervision and a $200 fine in another case alleging unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and reckless endangerment. He pleaded guilty to the weapon charge. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Court documents state in June, Patrick shot a firearm at another person in Corvallis.

In investigating the crash, a Benton County Sheriff’s Office report states Patrick claimed to be traveling at 50 to 55 mph when the fatal crash happened, and that he saw the other car and tried slowing down, but it was too late.

Detectives learned Patrick spent the night before the crash drinking at the Peacock Bar and Grill, according to the report, which notes he admitted to having six beers and two tequila shots at the Peacock, stating he was “pretty drunk but not stumbling” when he went to bed at 2 a.m.

At some point, Patrick took an Uber to the Peacock to fetch his vehicle and drove home. Then he drank three beers, watched a movie and went back to sleep, the report states, waking up at around 1 p.m. and having three more beers before taking a nap. The beers were reportedly Coors Banquet brand.

On the afternoon of Dec. 18, Patrick was driving westbound in a silver 2008 Volkswagen Touareg on a curved portion of Highway 20 near downtown Corvallis when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a red 2023 Honda CRV driven by 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry of Corvallis.

Thornberry died at the scene. Patrick was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Asked by detectives if he was feeling alcohol effects when he crashed, Patrick said he was hung over, and conceded it affected his ability to negotiate the curve in the highway, according to the report, citing a .21% blood alcohol content around an hour after the crash, and a .16% four hours after the crash.

After Thornberry’s death, community members spoke about her legacy in Corvallis. Thornberry had served as executive director of Heartland Humane Society for 12 years, leaving the nonprofit in 2019. She was also involved in multiple nonprofits in the area.

“Everyone in the community knew her as this devoted volunteer,” Thornberry’s sister, Amy Yardley, said in a statement to Mid-Valley Media a day after the crash. “But she was all these other things: a mother, a wife, a sister, a daughter.”

Thornberry had also been the secretary for the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis. She was named the 2015 Celebrate Corvallis Junior First Citizen for her community contributions.

State Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, who represents a large portion of Linn and Benton counties, was a longtime friend of Thornberry.

“She’s been a real backbone of the nonprofit community in Corvallis,” Gelser Blouin previously said. “There’s such a genuine nature in the way she engaged with and lifted others up.”

