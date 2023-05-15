Albany police have arrested a North Albany man on suspicion of multiple sex crimes, including commercial sexual solicitation.

Officers arrested Richard Jay Maudlin, 72, Saturday, May 15 and lodged him in the Benton County Jail.

According to court documents, on or around April 18, Maudlin sexually abused a victim. Maudlin is also accused of paying or agreeing to pay someone in exchange for sexual conduct on at least three separate occasions in April.

Maudlin was scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday, May 15 on charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and three counts of commercial sexual solicitation.