“Day of Remembrance for Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 1945,” is set for 6:30 p.m. to dusk on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Howland Plaza, First Street and Madison on Riverfront Park in Corvallis.

A program will begin at 7. Those attending can listen to live traditional Japanese koto music, fold peace cranes, see displays, and learn from poetry and guest speakers. The program will culminate at dusk with the traditional candlelight procession to the Van Buren Bridge as the lantern-lit Peace Flotilla passes below.

The event will feature koto player Masumi Timson; Corvallis Mayor Charles Maughan; Kamil Khan of Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility; Hanford downwinder Patricia Hoover; Pastor Matt Gordon, senior minister of First Christian Church in Corvallis; Oregon State University peace studies students; and more.

The event is sponsored by Veterans for Peace, Linus Pauling Chapter; Corvallis Divest from War; and the Oregon State University School of History, Philosophy and Religion Peace and Justice Strategies Office. For more information, visit https://vfpcorvallis.wordpress.com.