Focused on keeping up appearances in Corvallis, the city is replacing its old decorative trash cans with something more modern.

City staff say there’s a need to swap the concrete trash receptacles that feature planter tops throughout downtown streets and Riverfront Park because they’re more than 20 years old, describing them as “unsightly” and “no longer functional.”

“The capacity of the existing cans is no longer appropriate for the amount of debris collected from daily use and often leads to overflowing trash onto sidewalks,” Parks & Recreation Director Meredith Petit wrote in a city staff report.

“The planters on top are often unkempt and collect debris and cigarette butts,” Petit wrote. “The swinging doors no longer stay shut and can cause a safety hazard.”

The city was awarded a sanitation grant from the state in July that will pay for replacing the aging receptacles with new steel ones. Of the $250,000 grant, $84,000 will be spent to replace the receptacles, according to the report.

The cost breaks down to around $1,200 each for 70 new steel units and liners, including delivery. Replacement is expected to be done by June 30.

About a third of the existing concrete receptacles have been adorned with tile mosaic artwork by a local artist and are considered public art.

The Rotary Club of Corvallis expressed an interest in repurposing some of the concrete receptacles into “little libraries” with refurbished planters, according to the staff report. The club and Parks & Recreation, along with Public Works, have been working on a pilot project to repurpose and place those receptacles.

“We are confident that the new cans will improve the streetscape, encourage proper trash disposal, and provide a better experience to visitors of Downtown and Riverfront Park,” Petit wrote.

Corvallis has also been struggling with garbage around homeless encampments on public property, such as in parks and along waterways, prompting the City Council to direct staff to improve coordination with public and private agencies involved in homeless camp cleanups around town.

The City Council has discussed, without action, using some of the state sanitation grant for additional dumpsters near homeless camps, with particular interest in animal-proof designs featuring smaller openings, which are harder for people to get into and won’t fit larger items such as mattresses and furniture.

The grants funds, however, can’t be used for “activities associated with camp site removal,” or to backfill city funding.