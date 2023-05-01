Related to this story

Kristof speaks at OSU

Kristof speaks at OSU

Journalist Nicholas Kristof talks about education during the 2023 Gov. Tom McCall Memorial Lecture at Oregon State University.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bipartisan Senate bill aims to keep kids under 13 off social media