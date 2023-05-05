Local conservationists eyeing habitat restoration and outdoor recreation have snagged a long-desired tract of land.

“This property has always been the missing piece between the two,” said Jessica McDonald, Greenbelt’s executive director.

Luckiamute Confluence is a nod to the nearby confluence of the Willamette, Santiam and Luckiamute rivers, located just downstream. It’s a biologically and culturally rich area hosting a suite of wildlife species such as steelhead and chinook as well as resident and migratory birds.

The property had split the two units for decades, McDonald said, with no connectivity for habitats or recreation. Greenbelt plans to restore the historic floodplain habitat and establish forest, enhancing the natural connection between the Willamette and Luckiamute rivers.

By connecting the two state park locations, McDonald said it will eventually create one of the bigger intact forests on the mid-Willamette River. The organization envisions a low-impact trail on the property to connect existing trail systems, but there’s no public access yet.

Touting the speed of the transaction, McDonald said despite being on the wish list for decades, it was just seven months ago that the purchase became a possibility. Without years of lead time, as is more typically the case, Greenbelt moved quickly through a conservation bridge loan.

The organization is applying for conservation grant to backfill the acquisition cost, McDonald said, acknowledging a “huge financial risk” regarding the purchase and long-term funding needed for restoration and upkeep. But she’s confident Greenbelt supporters will dig deep to support the move.

Agricultural use will continue on the property over the next couple of years while a management and restoration plan is developed and money is raised for restoring the floodplain forest and developing potential trail connections.

There are a couple different purposes for the forest, according to Greenbelt’s Stewardship Director Matt Blakeley-Smith. While migratory birds and wildlife will benefit from a place to rest or find food, the bigger objective is restoring a salmon habitat in the floodplain, which experts say is the most productive place for the young fish.

“When the river floods, especially in the winter, there’s migrating juveniles coming down from the McKenzie to the ocean,” Blakeley-Smith said. “They need a space to get off the main stem — this sort of off-channel habitat where they can get onto the floodplain.”

Blakeley-Smith said the juveniles can double in size in just three days on the floodplain, nourished by a buffet of plentiful invertebrates dropping into warm shallow water from surrounding trees. The river, by comparison, is a high-energy struggle with fewer feeding opportunities.

“One of our goals is to build these large floodplain projects that meet the critical acreage needed for a lot of wildlife,” Blakeley-Smith said. “The Willamette has been partitioned into smaller and smaller pieces, so it’s harder and harder for wildlife to find what they need.”

Founded in 1989, Greenbelt envisions connected parks, trails and natural areas in the Corvallis area. The nonprofit says it has protected more than 3,600 acres of critical habitats, rivers, trails, and working lands throughout the mid-Willamette Valley.

Greenbelt Land Trust went public with its Heart of the Valley capital campaign last fall after more than a year of quiet fundraising. The nonprofit organization has currently raised $5.9 million of its $7 million goal.