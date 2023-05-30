Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Meals on Wheels in Corvallis is short on volunteers, especially with summer vacations coming up.

The meal delivery program needs volunteers in the kitchen and substitutes for driving routes. Hours for the kitchen are 9:15 to 11:30 a.m.; delivery hours are 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The program runs Mondays through Fridays; most people volunteer one or two days a week. Meals on Wheels can work around schedules.

The local program delivers to clients in Corvallis, Philomath and Monroe, serving about 160 people daily. Meals on Wheels works out of the Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St.

Those interested in volunteering can stop by to pick up an application form, or can request one by emailing kleventhal@ocwcog.org.