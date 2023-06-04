Ongoing work around the Van Buren Bridge will be much more noticeable starting this week.

Work crews will be on the water, using a floating platform for drilling near the existing bridge to prepare for construction.

The drilling will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and will be loud but won’t affect traffic or river use, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

As ODOT sets up staging and bridge access areas, the agency is closing the pedestrian and bike path under the west side, and installing fencing around the staging areas in the Riverfront Commemorative Park area.

An alternate route for pedestrians and bikes will be marked. The public restrooms at the park will remain open.

ODOT is continuing to build the detour and work bridges. You will continue to see and hear the crews working on building the temporary bridges on the east side of the river, according to the agency.

You can learn more about construction of the new bridge and the potential impacts by visiting ODOT’s online open house at https://odotopenhouse.org/vbb-construction.

A road closure is planned starting Sunday, June 18. ODOT will move the floating platform to the existing bridge to continue drilling. That will require closing the bridge for a week or two, the agency said. Expect the drilling and detour nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

That first night, June 18, ODOT will start at 9 p.m. to accommodate Oregon State University’s commencement weekend, ODOT said.

During the closure, both east and westbound traffic will use Harrison Boulevard Bridge to cross the river. ODOT urges caution as bikes may be on the roadway.

Pedestrians and bicyclists may use the following routes to cross the river on Harrison Boulevard Bridge during the nightly closure:

Westbound: Use either westbound bike lane or northside sidewalk.

Eastbound: Use either northside sidewalk, eastbound shoulder or the eastbound travel lane.

