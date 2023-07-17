If you were downtown in Corvallis on Saturday night, July 15, you might have seen unexplained spectacle — kinetic sculptures on the move.

This year’s Graand Kinetic Challenge was canceled by organizers, who announced in late June they would put their efforts into a bigger, better event in 2024. An apparent dispute over increasing costs led the organizers to cut ties with the Benton County Fairgrounds, where the event is traditionally held.

But that didn't stop a "rogue, unofficial" iteration of the event, participant Stacey Newman Weldon said.

Adorned with various lighting, a handful of Graand Kinetic Challenge vehicles grabbed attention from people enjoying establishments on First and Second streets.

The kinetic sculptures were joined by a number of people on lit-up bicycles, rolling from across the Willamette River into Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park and around the downtown area.

The impromptu night light parade was part of a “kinetic play date,” according to a flier that spread the news. Earlier in the day, the riders surprised Farmer’s Market goers with a similar show.

“We wanted to keep the kinetics in the public eye,” Reed Lacy, Graand Kinetic Challenge race director, said.

Wearing a cow-themed suit held over from the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, Lacy piloted The Glory, a five-seat sculpture towering over traffic. It’s owned by Maxtivity, a Philomath-based nonprofit.

Chief wrangler for The Glory, Newman Weldon, said the parade helps remind the public of ongoing fundraising efforts to keep the wheels spinning.

In the past, the Graand Kinetic Challenge was part of da Vinci Days, a whimsical festival of art, music, science and technology. But the festival called it quits in 2020 after 28 years because of dwindling community support and funding crunches made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers are confident in a 2024 return with a reimagined experience that will go above and beyond its predecessors.

Related stories: