On a recent Friday, the waiting area at the Corvallis Department of Motor Vehicle was sparsely filled.

People trickled in, grabbed a number from the ticket dispenser and patiently waited their turns. Staff occupied five out of the six booths, tending to customers who could access any number of services the DMV offers after a reasonably short wait time.

A road test wasn't one of them.

And that wasn't unique to just that day.

Residents — regardless of age — who need to complete a driving test to obtain a Class C driver license or provisional driver license now have to visit any number of third-party test centers.

According to DMV spokesperson Michelle Godfrey, as many as 75% of all road tests across the state are now being administered by third-party centers.

For residents of Corvallis, which doesn't have such a center, it means a long wait for DMV appointment times.

Or making their way out of town.

Third-party centers

Tomi Shotuyo, a commercial loan analyst who recently moved from Corvallis to Newport, visited two such third-party test centers before finally obtaining a paper copy of her license in July. The first center was out of state in Seattle, where she paid $120 for a knowledge and road test — which she did not pass.

The driving instructor failed her for being “too careful” and for driving at 30 mph in a 25 mph zone. She did not retake the test there as she was of the impression the examiner was being stricter than was usual.

Shotuyo was 29 years old at the time and had been driving in her home country of Nigeria since she was 16.

This experience left such an unsavory taste that when the Corvallis DMV referred her to another third-party center, she worried about reliving the experience.

“There was no particular reason they (DMV) gave me as to why I couldn’t take it there, and I’d have loved a reason,” she said.

After retaking a knowledge test at the DMV — they did not accept the earlier knowledge test from Washington — Shotuyo opted to take the drive test at a center in Albany. It was the closest to her and suited her schedule, seeing that she was about to leave Corvallis.

“I’ll say I'm lucky because I have friends that have cars. If not, it would've been stressful,” Shotuyo said about the logistics of getting to her driving test, which cost $75.

Being new to Albany and not very familiar with the driving test site threw another curve ball. In an area she believed was residential, Shotuyo drove within the required 25 mph speed limit having not seen a road sign that indicated differently. The zone in fact was both a residential and business district, so a 35 mph zone.

But she passed the test. She recalls that the examiner was “welcoming” and tried to ease her nerves. Three days later, she was back at the Corvallis DMV to obtain her license, a paper printout she can use until she receives a permanent card.

Abiodun Oseni, a graduate student at Oregon State University, has been trying to get an appointment slot at the Corvallis DMV since mid-July. On the DMV website, he said he was prompted to check back on Monday evenings, but three tries later, there is still no testing date available for a license he hopes to get this month.

Third-party center NW Drivers Ed used to have a Corvallis location, but it's since closed. Efforts to reach the driving school were unsuccessful.

Aside from nearby locations in Albany and Lebanon, Corvallis residents seeking a Class C driving license or provisional license may find themselves having to figure out the 30- to 50-mile drive to Eugene, Springfield or Salem, among other third-party center locations.

Third-party drive test centers are selected through a competitive, open-bid process submitted through the Oregon Procurement Office via OregonBuys.com, Godfrey said.

“The procurement opens to new testers based on current needs, availability of locations, average wait times for drive tests, availability of staff to onboard and train new businesses and examiners,” Godfrey said.

On average, the wait time at these centers is two to three weeks during the summer, and as short as a week during the winter, according to Godfrey.

Cost

The cost to take a drive test at the DMV is $9. Third-party centers charge anywhere between $70 and $80, depending on the day of the week the test is scheduled.

Some centers have a testing vehicle on hand, which individuals are required to use. A few provide car rentals for drivers who don't have access to a vehicle but are required to come with one.

Services like the latter which are not offered at the DMV — where drivers have to come with their own vehicle — contribute to the higher charges drivers pay at the third-party centers for their road tests.

Oseni said he wants to avoid this significant cost disparity but may have no option but to resort to a third-party center. He was advised to look to DMV offices outside of Corvallis, like in Eugene, where appointments are surer but the logistics of getting to a test location outside of Corvallis are daunting.

Based on her Seattle experience, Shotuyo — who prior to her test went online to learn out gaffes she should avoid to pass the test on the first try — believes that some third-party examiners might be unnecessarily strict so that drivers have to pay to retake tests, especially if they took driving lessons elsewhere.

But Godfrey said third-party centers are administering tests according to DMV guidelines. Regular assessment of pass-fail rates and evaluation of examiners’ testing skills are other ways the DMV keeps tabs on the tests at these centers.

“We have investigated such claims in the past and never found evidence that third-party testing businesses were intentionally failing applicants to collect additional fees,” Godfrey said.

Addressing staff shortages

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, DMV offices around Oregon have been facing staff shortages, including instructor and examiner positions. Last year, six out of Oregon’s 60 DMV offices closed during the summer — one of the DMV’s more busy seasons — due to the insufficient staffing.

“DMV is still struggling to fill positions,” Godfrey said, adding that given the extensive nature of technical and expert knowledge that frontline DMV staff need, recruiting and training take time.

In addition to staffing issues, a summer construction project has been ongoing in Circle Boulevard near the Corvallis DMV, adding yet another challenge to offering drive tests there.

“With reduced lanes, flaggers, poor road conditions, and long traffic backups, we’ve limited the number of tests to those that were already booked,” Godfrey said. According to the city of Corvallis, the construction is set to end in October.

The DMV has made hiring a priority this year, Godfrey said. But while there has been some progress, staffing offices on a day-to-day basis remains a challenge. On Aug. 1, for instance, offices in Lebanon and Coquille had to be shut down for a day due to shortages.

Third-party centers have considerably eased the burden on the DMV, she added, because they free up available staff to focus on services that can only be obtained at the DMV.

“Our current plan is to open a procurement (third-party center) for adding new Class C testers by late summer or early fall 2023,” Godfrey said.

Even when the Circle Boulevard construction is completed, wait times will likely be long when tests resume at the Corvallis DMV because of demand, she said.

“We will continue to advise customers to consider third-party testers as an alternative,” Godfrey said.