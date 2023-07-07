One person is dead and four are injured after a head-on car crash on Highway 99W in Corvallis on Thursday, July 6.

At 5:38 p.m., Corvallis police and fire personnel responded to a report of an injury crash north of the intersection at Northwest Elks Drive, according to a Corvallis Police Department news release.

A Subaru Legacy traveling southbound on the highway crossed the center lane and collided with a Hyundai Elantra traveling north, the release said.

The driver of the Subaru, the vehicle's only occupant, was identified as a 74-year-old female Monmouth resident and was transported to a hospital, according to the news release.

The Hyundai had four occupants, according to police. The driver was identified as a 32-year-old female Albany resident. The passengers were a 37-year-old female Albany resident, a 65-year-old female Prineville resident, and one minor.

Corvallis fire medics pronounced the Prineville resident dead at the scene, while both Albany residents and the youth were transported for medical care, according to the Corvallis Police Department.

A third vehicle involved in the incident received minor damage. The driver and the passenger were not injured, police said.

The Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate. All parties involved in the crash are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to the release.