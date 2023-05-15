The president and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce for the past four years, Simon Date, is leaving that post for a new position in another field.

Date is exiting the chamber to become the executive director for the Oregon Youth Soccer Association, a Beaverton-based nonprofit offering recreational and competitive soccer for players of all kinds.

Returning to Corvallis was sort of a homecoming for Date, who grew up in England. He came to Oregon State University in 1993, recruited to play, wait for it, soccer (or football to him). After graduating, he went on to play professionally.

Date took over the chamber in the summer of 2019 to lead the chamber, coming to Corvallis from the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, where he racked up successes primarily serving the business communities of St. Helens, Scappoose and Vernonia.

“I don’t know if it was nostalgia, you know, your first home in a new country,” Date said. “But I always thought I would come back and do something in Corvallis.”

Faced with a pandemic that rocked the business world and left countless closed doors in its wake, Date took on the economic downturn as an opportunity to learn what the chamber could do better. Rolling out a free level of membership with limited service this year, the chamber offers to help anyone who needs it.

“We took that proverbial long, hard look at ourselves and decided we’re going to help everybody,” he said. “We partnered with the city, Downtown Corvallis Association, Visit Corvallis, Benton County, and just had this open-door mentality.”

Perhaps controversial to some, Date supported adding cannabis dispensaries to the chamber, welcoming High Quality as the first entrant in 2021. Top Shelf recently became the second member. As a legal business, Date said it made sense to change the bylaws to get new businesses through the door.

“One of the arguments we had was we allow churches in the chamber,” Date said, explaining that membership shouldn’t be exclusive to what the CEO or board of directors personally endorse or approve of, but rather should be open to anyone seeking the organization’s support.

“I don’t know if that’s the best or worst analogy,” Date said. “But it’s like, yeah, so we allow churches, we’re going to allow pot shops. And it’s been great.”

Another recent initiative, pop-up shops, will have Date watching from the sidelines. Using its office building to help emerging entrepreneurs, the chamber is offering space to small businesses that need a temporary storefront.

He’s excited to see how it grows over the next year, maybe leading to getting another location for such operations.

Shalena Cardinaux, the chamber’s programming director, will step in as interim CEO when Date departs at the end of the month. Date is confident Cardinaux will do a fantastic job carrying on, saying much of the credit for his success goes to the organization, not just him as its leader.

Building relationships and understanding challenges are key aspects of Date’s approach as the chamber head. He said the pandemic solidified to him the idea that working together is better than going it alone.

“I think the chamber’s standing in the community, just by the relations that have developed, has gone from good to really great,” Date said. “You just have to talk to people.”

