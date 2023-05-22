Corvallis and Philomath bus riders are getting some of their weekend mobility back.

Full weekend service on Corvallis Transit System Routes 1 through 9 and extended Saturday Philomath Connection service are slated to return June 24, according to a news release from the city of Corvallis.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked with our contractor, MTR Western, to secure drivers and resume full weekend service,” the news release states.

The city nixed weekend bus service in September, when a driver shortage forced services cutbacks and the trimming of what the city called underperforming routes. MTR Western initially aimed for a March return of limited weekend runs, but that was delayed until May.

“City staff and our contractor, MTR, have worked diligently to address the driver shortage to allow Corvallis Transit to return to full weekend service,” City Manager Mark Shepard said by email. “I am happy their hard work is paying off with the return to full weekend service.”

Shepard also noted his appreciation for the community’s patience over the past months as the city dealt with the driver shortage that has impacted transit providers nationwide.

The city and contractor recently negotiated a driver wage increase aimed at filling the staffing gap, raising starting pay for drivers from $20.35 to $23 an hour.

