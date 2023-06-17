A fire damaged the roof at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis on Saturday, June 17.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. The first units arrived at 1112 NW Circle Blvd. to find heavy smoke and flames from the roof, according to a Facebook post from Corvallis Fire Department.

Paige Thackery of Corvallis said she was driving by when she saw the smoke. She called 911 at 2:03 p.m.. Remaining on scene, she said it smelled like burning car brakes.

Firefighters determined it was the roof-mounted solar panel system on fire, with several panels actively burning, according to the social media post.

Crews were able to isolate the electrical system and safely extinguish the fire confining it to the roof of the building, CFD reported. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thackery said it appeared the fire was under control in about 20 minutes from her call, and fully extinguished within the hour.

The U.S. Department of Energy says on its website that there's no clear data on how often rooftop solar panels cause fires, but "spontaneously bursting into flames is an extremely rare occurrence."

Assisting agencies included Albany Fire, Philomath Fire & Rescue, Monroe Rural Fire Protection District, Adair Rural Fire & Rescue, according to Corvallis firefighters.