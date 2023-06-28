On any given day, the sights and sounds of Central Park in Corvallis include children playing and buses and cars driving by on Northwest Monroe Avenue, but today there is something for the sense of smell: the undeniable scent of fresh paint.

The Arts Center, on the south side of the park, is celebrating its 60th year with a fresh coat of white paint for its exterior, with one exception. The classic red door, a tribute to the building’s history as a former Episcopal church, will remain red, according to Director Cynthia Spencer-Hadlock.

Spencer-Hadlock said this is just one of several improvements in progress at the Arts Center, which are expected to be completed by month's end.

The center is open during the makeover, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with free two-hour parking.

The Arts Center features two galleries: the Corinne Woodman Gallery, which features a collection of wet plate photographs by Randall Tosh, and the main gallery, now showing “Pacific Waters” by Mary Frisbee Johnson with musical composition set to accompany the pieces created by Oregon State University student composers.

The Arts Center is supported by a small staff, many community volunteers, and donations.

