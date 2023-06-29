A project to rebuild and resurface a portion of Circle Boulevard in northeast Corvallis is underway.

The project will construct a new roadbed and asphalt surface on Circle between the railroad crossings at Highway 99W and Conser Street near the HP Inc. campus, according to a city news release.

The city of Corvallis Public Works Department is coordinating this multiphase capital improvement project. Work is expected to intensify in July and continue through September, although schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

This stretch of Circle Boulevard has experienced roadbed failure over the years, resulting in a bumpy ride for many travelers, according to the news release. Rebuilding the road will be a complex, time-consuming project.

Here are a few key points the city offers to keep in mind as improvement work comes to Circle Boulevard:

The project will proceed in phases to reduce the impact to traffic flow on Circle Boulevard as much as possible. Circle will remain open to public travel, but travelers should expect lane reductions, lane shifts and other delays throughout the project. All business accesses will remain open throughout construction.

The intersection of Four Acre Street and Circle Boulevard will operate with stop signs instead of the traffic signal.

A temporary 25-mph speed zone will be posted and enforced for the entire length of the project, to increase safety for travelers and construction workers alike.

Some phases of the project will require periodic side street closures. Detours will be posted to advise travelers of upcoming closures.

Some phases in August and September will involve overnight work between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Corvallis Transit Service will continue to serve these areas. All changes to CTS stops or routes will be posted on the city’s website, www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts. Bus riders can also sign up to receive service alerts via email.

Weekly construction updates are posted to the city’s website. These updates provide a more specific look at the work scheduled in the week ahead. These updates and contact information regarding construction activities can be found at https://bit.ly/3raCeI0.

