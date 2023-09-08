A Chabad Jewish center is coming to Corvallis to serve members of the religious community in and around Oregon State University.

The center, called Chabad of Corvallis and OSU, will be led by Rabbi Menachem Angster, who said the Chabad center is opening up to a very interested and excited Jewish community.

Doors will open come Tuesday, Sept. 26 at its location, 2206 NW Harrison Blvd.

Chabad is an Orthodox Hasidic movement. Angster said he saw a need to introduce the sect to Corvallis after several visits in the past year and spending time with the Jewish community in and outside of Oregon State.

"Everywhere you see a Jewish community, there is Chabad there," Angster said by phone.

"There was a lot of warmth and a lot of excitement," he said about the visit and the idea of bringing Chabad to Corvallis.

Angster envisions the Chabad of Corvallis and OSU as a community center where Jews can steep themselves in the teachings, wisdom and centuries-old traditions of the faith with which he fell in love as a young boy growing up in Baltimore.

The center will bring community members together for spiritual activities, like Shabbat dinners and services to deepen the practice of their faith and understanding of its teachings.

He said he hoped that the center would join the city’s lone synagogue in enriching the spiritual lives of the members of the local Jewish body.

Angster strikes Rabbi Phil Bressler of Corvallis’ Beit Am Synagogue as warm and energetic, he said, adding is happy to welcome Chabad of Corvallis and OSU to the community.

"I think Rabbi Angster and Chabad will bring an aspect of the diversity of Jewish practice (namely, Orthodox Hasidism) that hasn't been represented institutionally here," Bressler said by email.

Bressler noted, however, that Beit Am is a pluralistic Jewish community that welcomes a spectrum of perspectives when it comes to Jewish practices.

"And at the same time, we're strongly committed to values that are, for us, core Jewish values, like egalitarianism, inclusion of interfaith families, and full inclusion of LGBT folks," Bressler said via email.

"Therefore, some practices, like gender-separated seating for prayer for example, are just not something we can accommodate," he said, adding that it is gratifying to know that the needs of the Orthodox members of community will be met by the new addition.

Angster said that though Chabad is here to serve the Jewish community, anyone with interest in learning about or participating in the traditions and practice of the Orthodox faith are most certainly welcome.

"We’re not here to step into other people’s traditions or practices,” Angster said.

