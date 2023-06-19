Mid-Willamette Valley residents are celebrating Juneteenth, commemorating the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

Before the official holiday, Corvallis residents gathered to learn about Juneteenth and the life of Black pioneer Letitia Carson on Sunday, June 18.

Inside the Corvallis Museum colorful posters with a collage of maps, documents and historic photographs told of Carson's journey from enslaved woman to land owner.

Highlighting the challenges of the Oregon trail and laws that barred Black people from owning land, museumgoers gathered to learn more about the "enduring spirit" of Carson and the holiday of Juneteenth.

“It’s an incredible story of grit and perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles,” Oregon Black Pioneers member Mariah Rocker said in front of a crowd.

Born into slavery, Carson embarked on a brutal 2,000-mile journey from Missouri to Oregon, with David Carson in 1845, enduring the birth of her first child along the way.

The pair became the first farmers in Oregon, but when David Carson died, Carson had no ownership of the land, and her livestock and possessions were seized and put to auction by her neighbor.

Oregon laws barred all Black people from residing in the state’s borders and owning land.

But after a series of lawsuits, Carson was entitled to compensation from both David Carson’s inheritance and for the series of wrongdoings by her former neighbor.

After five years of farming land, Carson was presented with ownership of her land, winning a claim via the Homestead Act of 1862 — which did not bar Black people from benefitting — in 1869.

“It feels fitting to include her in today’s celebration as Juneteenth marks one of her many successes in a time when the odds were against her,” Rocker said.

Although it has only been recognized as a national holiday for three years, Junetenth has been celebrated by Black Americans since the late 1800s.

Celebrations included gatherings with food, music and prayer circles, Rocker said.

The holiday marks the day that the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Outside of Texas, other states celebrated emancipation on different days. Some celebrated in January to commemorate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, while others celebrated in April when General Robert E. Lee surrendered in the Civil War.

Because slavery endured in some states even though it was technically illegal, progress was staggered and people celebrated on different dates, Rocker said.

Even though enslaved people were free, oppression and racial inequality continued, so “celebrating emancipation itself was an act of continued resistance,” Rocker said.

In Oregon, the earliest emancipation celebration in Oregon took place in Salem on Jan. 1, 1868, Rocker said.

Although Juneteenth had been celebrated for hundreds of years in Texas, it wasn’t widely known until the nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Rocker said.

Rocker then posed questions to the audience: What were similarities and differences between Juneteenth and the Fourth of July? Sheets of paper with Venn diagrams made it through the crowd.

Rocker said both celebrate the concept of freedom, but for some people July 4th doesn’t feel like true independence without the emancipation of enslaved people.

“For me as a Black woman, it is more impactful because I know I wouldn't be standing up here today if not for emancipation,” she said.

Rocker shared that she uses the day to learn more about the holiday as well as partake in community events. And more events are happening locally every year, she said.

On June 19th, the Linn Benton chapter of the NAACP is hosting a community Juneteenth event from 4 to 7 p.m. at Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. There, visitors can listen to music and buy from Black-owned businesses and restaurants. Admission is free.

