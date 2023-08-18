Smoke-tainted grapes and AI-operated tractors — these were some of the topics discussed at a recent roundtable hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and the Oregon Business Council this week at Oregon State University.

It's all part of the senator's "Oregon Bounty" tour exploring innovative ways to boost Oregon's food and beverage industry through conversations with stakeholders, and mirrors outreach efforts to support the state's semiconductor industry a few years back.

Benton County was the tour's eighth stop.

"I've sort of come to this with the proposition that we do a lot of stuff well in Oregon, but what we do best is grow things," the senator told business owners, local officials and OSU faculty who assembled for a roughly hourlong roundtable discussion on Thursday, Aug. 17.

"And what we ought to be doing is growing things, adding value to them, and ship it all around the world," he said.

"I see some potential exports right here," Wyden added, pointing to the locally produced bottles of wine, soy sauce, bags of tortilla chips and oatmeal displayed by attendees on the not-so-round rectangular table at OSU's food and science building, Wiegand Hall.

Wyden specifically asked attendees for ideas around innovation — ideas he plans to discuss in Washington in his capacity as chair of the Senate Finance Committee during debate over the next farm bill.

That's the far-reaching agriculture package that Congress updates every five years. It's up for reauthorization this fall.

Wyden told attendees he wants to give local producers the tools to compete on the global stage.

Nikki Guerrero, owner of the Mexican hot sauce company Hot Mama Salsa in Portland, spoke about the challenges small businesses face expanding into larger scale operations.

"And what we have seen is that there is a total deficit of medium-sized businesses in our industry. And part of that is everything gets so consolidated," Guerrero said.

Porter Long, research and development manager for the Milwaukie-based whole-grain food company Bob's Red Mill, shared concerns over rising ingredient prices.

"Finding people to work in the mill and agriculture is also a big challenge," Long said.

Kojiro Shiraiwa, CEO of the Salem-based soy sauce producer Yamasa, talked about the need to improve farming infrastructure, while Dutch Bros CEO Joth Ricci highlighted the concerns young people — many employed at his sprawling coffee drive-thru chain — have expressed around sustainable packaging and food waste.

Wyden also touched on climate change's growing impact on agriculture policy, highlighting his own efforts to pass President Joe Biden's signature climate bill last summer.

"After eight years of work, I wrote the law that constitutes the biggest investments in fighting climate change in American history," he said, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes nearly $400 billion in tax credits for renewable energy sources, including solar and wind power, all designed to cut the nation's carbon emissions.

Along this clean-energy vein, Sam Tannahill, a founding partner of the Rex Hill Winery in Newberg, described recent progress by a California-based company to develop electric-powered tractors that can operate in small vineyards — run by AI.

"That's right on the horizon," he said, though he acknowledged the technological development's potential negative side-effects: jobs lost to an automated machine.

Tannahill also briefly touted OSU's agricultural research, specifically its wine lab which is working to make grapes exposed to wildfire smoke usable for production. It's an increasingly common problem in a region prone to wildfires.

"Since really 2017, we've had some vineyards affected by smoke every year," he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II, also at the roundtable, talked about tapping into the power of local community colleges, like Linn-Benton Community College, to train the next generation of agricultural workers, as well as his desire to reduce rents for college students.

"Affordable housing is a really big thing for me," Johnson told Wyden.

The senator called these conversations a valuable exercise and thanked roundtable participants for their input and insights at the end of the nearly hour-long discussion.

"There hasn't been a bad idea in the house," Wyden said in his final remarks, before taking a group picture with attendees and departing campus.

Related stories: