While the overall number of rental units decreased nationwide between 2016 and 2023, Benton County bucked that trend, coming in at third among U.S. counties for growth in the number of rental units.

Stacker, a media website dedicated to distilling research into photo slideshows, recently reported that according to U.S. census data, homeownership is generally going up — by 2.3% in the timeframe studied. Still, there were 30 counties that showed the reverse is true.

Between 2016 and 2021, the number of rental housing units in Benton County increased 6.3%, enough to put the mid-Willamette Valley county at No. 3 on a list of 30 counties nationwide.

Even more pointed, the total share of rentals in the Benton County market — 47.7% — was the highest in any American county.

Stacker found that, according to census data, Benton County has a total of 18,785 rental units, the median rent is $1,190, and the median household income for renters is $36,777.

Which counties saw even greater increases in rental housing units? Sullivan County in New York saw a 7.4% jump between 2016 and 2023, and Wilkes County, North Carolina experienced a 10% bump.