A Corvallis beer brewer whose partner kept him in the dark about money problems was awarded a little over a half-million dollars by the court.

In the waning days of February 2019, Dave Marliave learned his brewing business had a big problem.

Marliave’s partner in award-winning Flat Tail Brewing, Iain Duncan, took him aside in the back of the brewery, telling him they had “a bunch of tax debt.”

Duncan didn’t say exactly how much was owed at the time, according to Marliave, but said it was somewhere around a six-figure sum.

“I had no idea.” Marliave said. “I was obviously shocked.”

Trying to get to the bottom of things, Marliave says he asked Duncan to fill him in on the specifics, finding no sign of the debt in any of the company’s financial documents. But Marliave didn’t get any of the information or records he needed to understand what had happened.

“He keeps telling me he’s not going to email me any of these documents because he wants to explain them in person, so I don’t misunderstand,” Marliave said. “And that was the moment that it hit me like a ton of bricks — something’s wrong here.”

It was a clear red flag to Marliave. As a managing member of the company, along with his wife Emma, he was entitled to the details of its finances and obligations. So, he called for a meeting with Iain Duncan and his wife Tonya as well as the other partners in the business.

“We all sat there for a minute, waiting for Iain and his wife to start,” Marliave said. “Essentially, they told us we’ve got tons of debt, the businesses don’t have enough money to pay any of it, and we need to shut down and sell everything.”

Piecing together what he could, Marliave quickly realized it was time to call a lawyer. A few weeks later, he finally got his hands on some bank statements, and a clearer picture started to emerge. The Duncans owned a third-party payroll company, Duncan Culinary Ventures, and used it to siphon money away from Flat Tail.

“I’m looking at our payroll journals versus our bank accounts and how much money has been transferred over to this DCV account,” Marliave said. “And I’m seeing tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars more than we owed for payroll and payroll taxes.”

An attorney representing the Duncans initially said he was willing to comment but did not return a statement or arrange an interview before deadline.

Seeing little choice, Marliave, his wife and partners Christopher and Monèe Johnston filed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and seven other related claims against the Duncans in July 2019. It would be four years before finally receiving a verdict.

“It’s not like these were some strangers; we’d been in business together for a decade,” Marliave said. “Iain was one of the groomsmen at my wedding. I spent virtually every waking moment of my life at Flat Tail.”

In the meantime, Flat Tail was evicted from its location during the pandemic in June 2020. But Marliave made a handshake deal with the owners of Albany-based Calapooia Brewing to keep the suds coming. He did lease-back to sell his brewing system to Calapooia, allowing him to continue making beer under their license.

“Technically, it’s a contract brewing operation,” he said. “It’s kind of complicated, but I’m allowed to work on the same equipment I was working on at Flat Tail, but out of the Calapooia space. We can share a lot of expenses, and they have been absolutely amazing partners.”

Marliave rebranded Flat Tail as New Spring Brewing, feeling it was time to say out with the old, in with the new. His friends at 2 Towns Ciderhouse helped develop logos and original branding.

“After getting this huge victory in court, I definitely have had that spark for brewing reignited,” he said. “I just celebrated 15 years of professional brewing by fermenting this crazy 10%+ alcohol champagne yeast fermented brut Belgian strong ale with hand-zested oranges and all sorts of fun stuff.”

A one-man operation, Marliave made the beer, marketed it and handled the deliveries. The first batch rolled out in early January 2021. However, the launch day itself, Jan. 6, was somewhat overshadowed by events at the White House that afternoon.

Running a solo show means Marliave can’t spend quite as much time getting creative with funky ingredients and sour beers that he really enjoys. But he’s come up with a crisp new American light ale that has widespread appeal, he said.

To keep feeding the legal machine as the lawsuit dragged on, Marliave supplemented his income with consultation work at Yachats Brewing, picked up odd shifts barbacking around town, and anything else he could to keep the dream alive and get his day in court.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” he said. “It was like we were on rails — not in a good way.”

Following a five-day trial in mid-June, a jury unanimously found in favor of the plaintiffs on all nine claims within the lawsuit, awarding them $532,000. The jury also unanimously ruled against counterclaims made by the Duncans .

“This is primarily just going to pay off debt and dig us out of the hole that all this theft, and 2020, and everything else put us in,” Marliave said. "None of us are going to be walking away with extra cash in our pockets, but it absolutely gives us a new lease on life.”

They aren’t out of the woods yet though, Marliave said, citing a bankruptcy case filed by the Duncans.

“So, we have yet to see a penny, and we don’t know when we will,” he said.

