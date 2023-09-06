A new pharmacy has opened its doors on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis after the shuttering of several local pharmacies in the mid-Willamette valley.

Inside the top floor of Samaritan Athletic Medicine Center, 845 SW 30th St., the shelves are stocked with medications. Pharmacists stand ready at the counter, hands hovering over keyboards and eyes scanning computer screens. A large window overlooks Reser Stadium, just across the parking lot.

“We’re really excited for this partnership with OSU,” said Megan Jones, director of Samaritan’s Outpatient Pharmacies.

The pharmacy will accept residents and students alike, offering prescription services, vaccinations and medication therapy management. The facility does not yet take student insurance.

The news comes amid a series of pharmacy closures, Jones said. In 2020, OSU closed its campus pharmacy, in 2021 Bi-Mart pharmacies closed and earlier this year Medicap pharmacies closed their doors in Albany. Since then, patients are experiencing delays in medication and services.

That could result, say, in a diabetic patient missing their insulin because of erratic pharmacy hours or uncontrolled blood sugar levels causing a patient to end up in the hospital because of long refill delays, Jones said.

Locals are feeling the effects of a larger trend in Oregon. In 2021, Oregon lost nearly 60 pharmacies when Bi-Mart closed its pharmacies. That decision left thousands of Oregonians with prescriptions that needed to be transferred elsewhere.

“It’s heartbreaking, there’s just a lot of low margins and poor reimbursements,” Jones said.

Reimbursements for medications are low, and insurance companies aren’t fully covering the costs, she said.

Jones herself worked at Bi-Mart and made the switch to Samaritan Health Systems after the chain shut down its pharmacies, she said.

Locally, many patients transferred their prescriptions to Medicap and other pharmacies, and once the two Medicap pharmacies closed in Albany, there was yet another reshuffling.

Jones said the public feels the impact: The lines at Fred Meyer and other pharmacies are longer.

Since Bi-Mart's pharmacies closed in 2021, the Samaritan system has seen a 20% increase in volume, Jones said. That’s huge, because even a 3% to 5% volume change is considered a lot, pharmacy Supervisor Cody Aichele said.

The new Samaritan pharmacy has been in the works for the past year, Jones said. Part of the reason the health care provider wanted to open it was due to the closures, she said. The other factor is geography, she said.

“This side of town is a bit of a pharmacy desert,” she said.

Since OSU’s pharmacy closed in 2020, students have had to go off campus to get their medications filled. The new Samaritan pharmacy is open to the whole community, Jones said.

It also coincides with the opening of the OSU health center at 850 SW 26th St. that opened this summer.

The pharmacy is still working out student insurance plans, but it takes Oregon Health Plan and other insurances, she said.

“Our goal is to also take student insurance,” Jones said.

There could be other opportunities for partnership with the university too, Jones said. Some of those ideas include working with the College of Pharmacy for student internships, setting up vaccine clinics in the dorms and using drones or prescription lockers on campus, so students can have better access to their prescriptions.

Right now the Samaritan pharmacy offers just about everything you would expect of a full-scale pharmacy. In addition to filling prescriptions, there are vaccinations, medication therapy management, sharps disposal and drug take-back bins.

Jones hopes to expand hours to be open Saturdays since many college students often have difficulty making time to get to a pharmacy during the school week.

Samaritan’s Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with a break from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Related stories: