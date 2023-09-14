A seven-man unit of heavy-duty equipment mechanics are on an indefinite strike, picketing in front of the Coffin Butte Landfill in Corvallis.

The walkout, which began early on Monday, Sept 11, is in protest of what they say are unfair labor practices by Valley Landfills Inc., a subsidiary of the waste management company, Republic Services, which runs the Benton County dump.

The employees make diesel, hydraulic and electrical repairs, as well as do welding and fabrication on Caterpillar D-9 bulldozers, Caterpillar compactors, and Caterpillar wheel-loaders, which are used for moving and compacting the landfill waste.

The striking unit first approached the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 701 around November last year with intentions to unionize. According to Jacob Stallings, attorney for Local 701, that desire has since been met with all kinds of typical union-busting responses from the employer.

"Additionally, their regional director engaged in some conversation with our members that we interpret as intimidation tactics," Stallings said by phone.

According to Stallings, one of the mechanics who initiated contact with Local 701 about unionizing "had several disciplinary incidents that conveniently lined up with the same time as unionizing."

And a review-based bonus that staff received in the first quarter of the year was also withheld for the unionized unit while nonunionized staff received an unusually high bonus, he said.

"The company has violated federal law and is being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board right now," Local 701 Business Manager and Financial Secretary James Anderson said by phone.

Phoenix-based Republic Services has seen its share of controversies out of Coffin Butte. With predictions that the landfill is filling up fast, the company hopes to expand.

But Republic withdrew its plans at Coffin Butte in 2022 after the county Planning Commission denied the landfill operator a new permit to use land on the opposite side of Coffin Butte Road for storing trash.

The company first had sought to appeal the commission’s decision before reversing course and pulling its application. Since then, a county-convened task force spent nearly a year looking at the region's trash needs.

Bargaining

The striking mechanics are non dues-paying union members following an election last year. Stallings said bargaining efforts between the union and Valley Landfills has been an uphill task. Since November 2022, the company has sat for six sessions with the union to review the working conditions and wages of the unit.

Three of those meetings have been canceled by the company, the most recent being a session that was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The company offered no reason for canceling, he said.

"Each time we’ve tried to schedule a new session with them, they’ve been dragging their feet," Stallings said.

The contractual demands of the seven-person unit are not outrageous, according to Stallings, and agreements have been reached on all of the union’s proposed changes except for wages, health and welfare, and pension.

The health insurance negotiations have been most contentious, Stallings said, although an agreement could be a win for both Valley Landfills and the mechanics.

"We have very affordable health insurance," Anderson said of the Local's insurance.

"We can save the company around $8,000 a year in health insurance, but they don’t want to take our health insurance. They want to keep the guys paying $400 a month out of pocket," Anderson said.

Stallings agreed that the company has been averse to considering the change in health insurance.

Safety and wages

The health concerns of the striking mechanics go beyond insurance.

Stallings said welfare negotiations are crucial, especially with recent exposures at the Coffin Butte Landfill, from medical wastes like syringes to body parts and other kinds of biohazard risks.

"Getting all these safety issues addressed and having good health and welfare when they are not important to the members, and it does not seem like it’s been taken seriously by the employer,” Stallings said.

Wage-wise, Stallings said many of the heavy-duty mechanics in its network who work on the construction side earn around $50 per hour.

The mechanics employed by Valley Landfills earn around $35 per hour.

"We’ve been told at least one time that we’re not going to see any proposals from the employer that include union health and welfare and union pension," Stallings said.

When contacted, officials with Republic Services declined to comment but eventually said via email: "Republic Services is in the early stages of contract negotiations with the union representing some of our technicians in Benton County. We respect the rights of our employees to engage in collective bargaining and look forward to reaching a fair and competitive contract that is beneficial for them, our company and the community."

Stallings said though bargaining was "early" considering the typical timeline for contract bargaining sessions such as this one, the union believed it was at the finish line.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The goal of the strike action is to bring the employer back to the bargaining table and a meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14.

Stallings said he hopes that it isn't canceled without reason.

"We’re hopeful that we can have a good conversation at that point," he said.

Related Stories: