A new subdivision for Southeast Corvallis, to be called The Gleanns at Beverly, is awaiting approval from city staff, but the public still has time to weigh in.

Planned for 2835 SE Third St. north of Beverly Drive and near Highway 99W, the 1.25-acre site will be divvied up into 13 lots for housing units and incorporate one new street.

The new development would be enveloped by single-family homes to the north and the Goodnight Townhomes to the south. To the east is a city right of way, and to the west is the Southeast Third/Highway 99W interchange.

The property owner is Don James for City Gleanns LLC, based in Dallas, Oregon.

The developer plans to construct 10 townhomes and two single-family homes on the site, which is zoned for medium density residential development. These lots would be accessed from a new street connecting Beverly Drive to Glenn Street.

Prior to filing the application, the developers and their representatives from Udell Engineering & Land Surveying of Lebanon hosted a meeting to field questions from future neighbors about the project.

At the meeting, held Feb. 22, residents raised concerns about retaining mature trees on the property, privacy for the people who live in the nearby single-family homes, aesthetics, construction traffic, reduced water pressure and stormwater drainage.

To address stormwater concerns, the developer plans to enter into an agreement with Goodnight Townhomes to allow its stormwater to flow into their system, representatives said.

City staff raised concerns about the spacing of medium-canopy trees in the subdivision’s tentative plat, saying the plans did not meet maximum spacing requirements.

Now that the city cannot require a minimum number of off-street parking spaces — following a state mandate to adopt more climate-friendly policies — city planners also raised concerns about the width of the streets that may see more parked cars.

City staff also flagged a proposed dead-end street to the west of the Southeast Beverly Drive extension, as creating potential problems for street sweepers.

They also requested a signed document from Goodnight Townhomes regarding stormwater collection because the property owner would be crossing private property to make that happen.

James has since amended his application, and it is now complete.

However, according to assistant planner Eric Montes, just because it is complete doesn’t "necessarily mean it is approvable or that all approval criteria have been satisfied."

Approval is still pending until the public notice period is complete.

"The city encourages the public to participate in all land use decisions—especially those who believe they could be affected by it," Montes wrote in an email.

Written testimonies are welcome and should be emailed to planning@corvallisoregon.gov or sent to the Planning Division (PO Box 1083, Corvallis, OR 97339) by 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Based on city staff comments and public input, Planning Division Manager Jason Yaich will review the application and will either approve, conditionally approve, or deny the request tentatively, on or around Sept. 12. There's a 12-day appeal window after the decision is made.

