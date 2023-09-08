City staff approval of a new development that would bring 35 more homes to Northwest Corvallis is no longer final after being appealed to the City Council.

The appeal, dated Aug. 22, was made by neighbors Rachel Purcell, Pamela Burnor and William Buckley, challenging the approval of a subdivision to be called The Crest.

It came 11 days after staff approved the application from the landowner and former planning commissioner, Jim Boeder.

According to their letter to the City Council, the land use designation creates a conflict between the city’s comprehensive plan map and the zoning map.

According to a March 7 letter from city staff to the developer, the discrepancy between the maps date as far back as 1999. At the time, the council was encouraged to initiate an amendment process to reconcile both maps, but that process was not completed, the letter said.

So staff asked the developer to amend the tentative plat to adhere to the comprehensive plan map, which is the controlling land use planning instrument for the city, while noting that the zoning map error will be administratively corrected to match the plan.

Purcell, Burnor and Buckley noted that in a follow-up letter the week later, the Planning Division reversed its position, designating the subdivision as a low-density residential area.

In the letter, city staff said the administrative correction it mentioned earlier will no longer happen “because the mapping conflict was intentionally made" with a City Council update to the comprehensive plan which was never appealed.

The appellants argue the development's approval is basically a change in the comprehensive plan, which must be made via a public process, not at a staff level.

There were also concerns in the letter about the subdivision's location on an area designated as an open space conservation area.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife had noted earlier that the subdivision would impact an upland prairie and oak savanna habitat, but city staff said in their March 14 letter that the specific upland prairie "was not identified as a significant natural feature in the final adoption of Corvallis’ Natural Features map".

Leading up to the approval, all three appellants were among a list of neighbors who raised concerns about the subdivision, citing discrepancies in the city’s land use documents, preservation of natural habitat and the placement of more residential apartments in a known fire zone with inadequate evacuation exits as reasons why the subdivision should not be approved.

City Council will hear the appeal without reference to past reviews or decisions on Sept. 18. Any council decision will be final unless appealed to the Land Use Board of Appeals within 21 days.

The public can participate in this hearing through oral or written testimony via email to city.recorder@corvallisoregon.gov or to City Recorder, P.O. Box 1083, Corvallis, OR 97333-1083 or via the public input form at www.corvallisoregon.gov/publicinput.

To register to make oral comments, send an email to the above address or contact 541-766-6729 X 5075. The deadline to register for oral testimony or submit a written statement is noon, Sept. 18.

