Philomath-based Softstar Shoes finds itself in a David vs. Goliath scenario against Columbia Sportswear Co., a major Oregon outdoors wear and accessories manufacturer headquartered near Beaverton.

Softstar hand-makes custom minimalist shoes designed for more natural walking and running experiences; having a sole that allows for natural foot function is an important part of that.

But one of the soles the company has produced since 2020, called the Omniflex, recently drew Columbia’s ire. The sportswear giant says Omniflex undermines its own line of Omni-named products that dates back to 1991.

Following an “offer” to let Softstar stop using the Omniflex name, Columbia on May 5 filed a federal lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and unfair competition among other claims.

“We were really disappointed,” Softstar owner Tricia Salcido said. “I was kind of shocked.”

Defiant, Salcido said she wasn’t about to change her entire business operation just because Columbia said “boo.” Open to negotiating, she acknowledged the name has more value to Columbia but wasn’t about to hand it over without being compensated for the loss and operational changes.

“We have videos out there, we have ads, blog posts,” she said. “I have production systems and purchasing systems with the name.”

Using the prefix "omni" in Omniflex refers to the product’s flexibility to bend in all directions, which Salcido said is crucial in manufacturing Softstar's minimalist footwear.

“It’s a very commonly trademarked prefix,” Salcido said. “It’s stunningly egotistical for them to think that they could just say no one can use omni.”

Salcido shared with Mid-Valley Media correspondence between her and an in-house attorney for Columbia, Adam Kelly.

In a Feb. 28 email, Kelly told Salcido that in exchange for Softstar’s agreement to stop using the Omniflex mark, Columbia would consider a limited period in which Softstar could continue using the mark to sell off existing inventory.

In the email, Kelly laid out Columbia’s argument that its portfolio of Omni-marked products are a significant aspect of its business which is entitled to legal protection against infringement and dilution, citing three decades of investment and consumer recognition.

“Consumers are likely to perceive the Omniflex marks as another member of Columbia’s family of Omni-formative marks and are likely to be confused, mistaken or deceived,” Kelly wrote. “Consequently, Softstar’s use of Omniflex constitutes a violation of Columbia’s rights under federal and state trademark laws.”

The next day, Columbia filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the term Omni-Flex. If approved, it would add to Columbia’s marks that includes Omni-Grip, Omni-Heat, Omni-Tech and several others.

Salcido responded in a brief email March 6, noting her company’s investments of time and money into the Omniflex sole over the past three years. In rejecting the offer, she was open to an “amicable conversation” about alternatives.

“We plan to continue using Omniflex for the foreseeable future,” Salcido wrote. “We have products in our existing pipeline that use this and plans to use it on future products in our development pipeline.”

Email correspondence between Salcido and Kelly continued, with Salcido arguing that Columbia doesn’t have a clear case against Omniflex, in part because so many other companies use the name, and also because omni is a “rather general prefix unlikely to cause consumer confusion.”

Salcido suggested two paths to resolution: either a co-existence agreement with Columbia covering the cost of Softstar’s legal counsel to review that agreement, or Columbia could pay Softstar’s costs to change Omniflex to a new name, conservatively estimated at $40,000. Omniflex is used in the RunAmoc line, Softstar’s main revenue driver.

“Changes would take time in purchasing, manufacturing, customer service and marketing operational systems, website, as well as the cost of reeducating our returning customers who are looking for the Omniflex soling they have purchased in the past,” Salcido wrote.

A breakdown of expenses related to changing the Omniflex estimated the cost at $71,700, including $38,400 in projected lost sales.

Salcido said Kelly scoffed at the $40,000 figure and said Columbia would offer “far, far less,” though no counteroffer was made, according to Salcido.

Facing both in-house and contracted lawyers from the corporate powerhouse with potentially bottomless funding for lawsuits, and unable to afford a legal team of her town, Salcido said she feels bullied and stressed.

A serious health issue her husband suffered has only added to her feeling of being overwhelmed.

“They filed this lawsuit because I wasn’t rolling over,” Salcido said. “They’re suing me for everything. Basically, they would totally kill this business.”

In the most recent round of negotiations, Salcido said she would accept $7,000 to settle the matter out of court. At this point, with her entire livelihood on the line, she just wants the case to go away. She has until the end of June to file a court response to the lawsuit or forfeit.

“We are working with Columbia Sportswear, trying to resolve the case, so we can both get back to the business of making great shoes for our customers,” she said.

An attorney with a law firm hired by Columbia told Mid-Valley Media that the company has been using its Omni-family of trademarks for more than 30 years in connection with its core innovative technologies.

Columbia diligently protects its intellectual property rights, said Nika Aldrich of the Portland firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, because infringement anywhere can have a negative impact on business and employees globally.

“We attempted to reach a reasonable and appropriate resolution of this matter outside of litigation, but unfortunately those efforts were unsuccessful,” Aldrich said via email. “We remain hopeful this dispute can be amicably resolved soon.”

In a lengthy federal District Court filing, Columbia alleges federal violations of trademark law as well as false designation of origin and unfair competition, and also trademark infringement and unfair competition under state law. Columbia demands a jury trial and unspecified monetary relief.

Columbia’s demands include:

Softstar recall all previously sold products using the Omniflex soles and deliver a copy of a court order related to the lawsuit to each of those customers.

Softstar donates (on Columbia’s terms) or destroys all other products and materials bearing the Omniflex name.

Softstar accounts to Columbia for all profits from “infringing goods.”

Award Columbia triple damages based intentional use of the Omniflex name.

Require Softstar to pay Columbia’s attorney fees.

Award Columbia punitive damages based on deliberate infringement.

Softstar started in 1984 in Texas, founded by a couple, Tim and Jeannie Oliver, who wanted minimalist shoes for their daughter. Unable to find a suitable pair, they learned to make their own. After two years of selling shoes to friends and neighbors, they introduced the Softstar brand at an art festival.

In 1991, Softstar relocated to Oregon, and in 2005 it was bought by Salcido and Larkin Holavarri, who sold her interest in the company to Salcido in 2019. The company currently has 30 employees and recently earned certification as a B Corporation, a nod to its environmentally sustainable approach.

“Softstar’s always been renowned for its sustainability practices and its dedication to building a workforce that’s inclusive and fun,” Salcido said.

Columbia was founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company by Paul Lamfrom, who fled Nazi Germany the year before. Supply issues eventually led the company to manufacturing its own products, and in 1960 it became Columbia Sportswear Co.

Columbia is perhaps best known for its line for jackets, although it also produces a range of clothing, footwear and outdoor gear. The company has been publicly traded since 1998 and has acquired a number of other companies over the years.