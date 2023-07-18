Five years after opening its brick-and-mortar location in Corvallis, Cheesy Stuffed Burgers is closing its storefront location.

The local business rapidly rose to success out of food carts in Corvallis and Albany. If you haven't tasted their food yet, time may be running out.

Mark Encke cooked up the idea with his wife and West Albany High School classmate Devan Elkins. It started in September 2012 with a modest food cart on Monroe Avenue aimed at the late-night bar crowd near the Oregon State University campus. The Albany cart opened in February 2016.

When the downtown Corvallis location on Madison Avenue opened in May 2018, Encke felt a vacuum for burgers, seeing quality products in some brew pubs and restaurants, but nobody specializing in the American staple.

But shrinking profits since the pandemic outbreak, driven by increasing labor and supply costs, forced Cheesy Stuffed Burgers to announce the closure at the end of July, according to Facebook post written by Encke.

“I've been thinking a lot about how I wanted to share this news, what to say and not to say, how to put a positive spin on something most will find to be negative,” he wrote. “At the end of the day, I'd prefer to just be honest.”

The struggling business left him and his family working really hard for a very small income, Encke wrote, bringing him to the point where he needed to choose what’s best for his loved ones.

It wasn’t an easy decision to make, he acknowledged.

“Cheesy is just not the best way to do that anymore,” he wrote. “We have no health insurance, no 401K, no real paid time off, and I constantly lack the ability to ‘clock off’ and carve out important time with my family.”

The Cheesy Stuffed Burgers food truck stays Cheesy for now, though, Encke said, with plans to hit summer events as he plots out what’s next for business.

“From the bottom of my heart I cannot thank you all enough for your support,” Encke wrote. “My family and I appreciate you all and express our deepest gratitude for the 11 years of success you've allowed us to experience here.”