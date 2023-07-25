The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens’ Academy.

The free program is designed to give participants an opportunity to learn more about the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office.

The academy begins Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will meet for 10 sessions, ending Oct. 24. The class will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each Tuesday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on two Saturdays, Sept. 23 and Oct. 7. Most classes meet at the sheriff’s office in Corvallis.

During the program, participants will gain insight into the challenges and accomplishments of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Most of the instructors are sworn deputies who share their experiences with the class.

The Citizens’ Academy covers all aspects of the sheriff’s responsibilities, including law enforcement, emergency management, search and rescue, parole and probation, jail operations, support services and management of the office. The academy is not designed to train citizens as law enforcement personnel, or to exercise law enforcement authority of any kind.

The academy is geared toward adults; participants must be at least 14 years of age. Applicants between 14 and 17 must have signed consent from a parent or legal guardian, and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The class fills up quickly, so those interested are encouraged to submit their applications early. The deadline is Aug. 30.

Applications are available at https://www.co.benton.or.us/sheriff/page/2023-citizens-academy or in person at the Law Enforcement Building, 180 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. For further information, call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 541-766-6858.