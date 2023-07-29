The annual Benton County Fair is set for Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 2 through 5, at the fairgrounds in Corvallis.

The 2023 Benton County Fair promises to be bigger and better, with an extensive lineup of attractions, competitions, exhibits, live performances and treats.

Highlights of the fair will include:

Rides and amusements: The carnival will be filled with classic rides, rollercoasters and games for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Livestock exhibits and competitions: Agriculture and farming are at the heart of Benton County, and the fair is a showcase for livestock exhibits and competitions that celebrate the hard work and dedication of local farmers and ranchers.

Culinary delights: A diverse selection of food vendors will offer everything from classic fair favorites to international cuisine.

Entertaining performances: The Benton County Fair stage will be the site of concerts, dance troupes, magicians and more, promising entertainment for everyone.

Art and craft exhibitions: The creativity of local artisans and crafters will display their works.

Family Fun Zone: Families will find a haven of activities, including interactive games, educational exhibits and fun challenges that will create lasting memories for parents and children alike.

Community engagement: The Benton County Fair is more than just a celebration; it’s an opportunity to foster a sense of community spirit. Local organizations, charities and businesses will participate, strengthening community bonds.

“We are thrilled to present the 2023 Benton County Fair, an event that holds a special place in the hearts of our community members,” Benton County Natural Areas Parks & Event Director Tomi Douglas said in a statement. “This year’s fair will highlight our community spirit with a commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Benton County Fair patrons, volunteers and employees can avoid traffic congestion and parking costs by using the Corvallis Transit System Fair Shuttle. CTS will offer a fareless service to the fair starting at the Downtown Transit Center, with stops at two free park-and-ride locations.

This year’s shuttle will stop at both dedicated park-and-ride stops on the way to, and returning from, the fair. The shuttle will run 3:30 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 2 and 3, and 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5, allowing riders time to enjoy the late-night fair concerts.

The fair stops will be marked with Benton County Fair shuttle signs. The shuttle will not serve other Corvallis Transit stops along the way. In addition to regular bus routes connecting with the shuttle at the Downtown Transit Center, the shuttle will stop at the following locations, where free parking will be available:

Grace Lutheran Church parking lot, 435 NW 21st St.

Reser Stadium parking lot, 600 SW 26th St.

Downtown Transit Center, Southwest Fifth Street and Monroe Avenue.

Free parking is available downtown after 5 p.m.; check signs to ensure you are in a free parking space.

Further information about the fair is available at www.bentoncountyfair.net.