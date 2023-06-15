Following monthslong, and sometimes tense, public discussion about Coffin Butte Landfill, Benton County staff will seek out architects of waste management policies to come up with a new trash plan.

A workgroup studying how the county handles trash learned the local government had not adhered to its own policies in interacting with the private company franchised to haul trash and intern it north of Corvallis.

It published recommendations in a more than 1,000-page report ahead of a renewed application from Republic Services to expand the dump at Coffin Butte, pulling hundreds of documents to challenge what some called the folklore of land use.

“Sometimes we don’t like the answer we get, but that doesn’t mean that’s not fact,” said Liz Irish, a delegate from the county’s planning commission to the trash taskforce.

Republic withdrew expansion plans at Coffin Butte in 2022 after the Planning Commission denied the landfill operator a new permit to use land on the opposite side of Coffin Butte Road for storing trash.

The company first had sought to appeal the commission’s decision before reversing course and pulling its application.

Officials with the Phoenix-based company say Republic must expand the regional landfill before it fills completely, requiring trash to be hauled elsewhere.

Republic anticipated up to five years of life remaining in the active portion of the landfill, started by the U.S. Army in the 1940s near Adair Village.

A spokesperson told the Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, June 13 that the company now expects the dump will reach capacity by mid-2025 after influxes of trash from the 2020 Labor Day fires.

“It doesn’t take into account the unforeseen,” said Ginger Richardson, a public affairs manager for the company. The company accounts for population growth and annual waste inflow, Richardson said.

Republic buried more than 1 million tons at Coffin Butte in 2021, close to the dump’s 1.1 million annual intake limit.

Benton County accounted for about 11% of that waste, about 114,700 tons. Linn County accounted for another 142,800. The rest came from mostly Lincoln, Marion and Yamhill counties and the Portland metropolitan area.

Republic can expand into a quarry on the property under the butte, without moving across the road, but excavators will need two years to finish removing about 2.7 million cubic yards of rock from the site.

The taskforce’s 14 members provided the framework for a guiding document on trash flow in the county, called a "sustainable materials management plan" in government-speak. It’s unclear how such a plan would affect suppliers of trash from outside Benton County.

But committee members agreed that Benton County should have some say in how trash moves into the region from outside its borders.

“Addressing only materials from Benton County would have limited impacts compared to that of all the materials from neighboring counties,” members wrote in the taskforce report.

Commissioners directed staff to develop a request for proposals that will seek experts to lay out a trash plan.

The report found that Benton County had failed to uphold conditions in previous land use permits.

Commissioner Nancy Wyse said that Benton County, like many small governments, enforces its policies based on complaints.

“I don’t know how to do it, but we need to change that going forward,” Wyse said.

Commissioners said they’ll consider how the public gets insight into the application process, a chance to comment on major land use cases before the application is sent to decision-making boards.

“I don’t ever want to tell someone you can’t come talk to us. That’s never the right message,” Wyse said.

