Around they go at the Benton County Fair & Rodeo Jess Hume-Pantuso Aug 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 10 A view of the Ferris wheel against the blue Saturday afternoon sky at the Benton County Fair & Rodeo. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media Davie Lewis, 4, and her co-pilot, Kyle Lewis, smile and wave at mom Beth Lewis, while flying their aircraft. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media Thrill seekers can't get enough of the Freak Out ride that swings the participants over the fair crowd below. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media As the lines grew longer, the afternoon visitors grew weary, like these two leaning on each other while waiting to ride the Ferris wheel. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media A child runs across the rope bridge in the Angry Birds playground. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media A dad, with a feather in his cap, purchases tickets while his child keeps close, eyeing the rides and games. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media If spinning in circles isn't your idea of fun, the Benton County Fair & Rodeo offered other rides for all ages; including this flying elephant. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media While some attendees were stuck to the rides, others could not step away from the wonder of bubbles. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media Fair-going fans of spinning in circles opted for the Tornado ride. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media Saturday afternoon fairgoers are treated to partly cloudy skies, keeping the temperature, down and spirits way up high. Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media