Oregon State University has been fined nearly $7,000 after dumping water into Yaquina Bay that potentially contained up to 12 times the amount of fish-killing chlorine derivatives allowed under a state permit.

The state’s environmental regulator found OSU failed to safely treat water cycling out of aquariums at Hatfield Marine Science Center, the school’s ocean sciences campus in Newport.

A university spokesperson said the center has changed its processes and regrets the events that led to the penalty.

OSU entered into a formal enforcement process in December 2021 after a regular review of records by Oregon Department of Environmental Quality showed water treated at Hatfield contained too many hazardous pollutants related to chlorine.

“Chlorine is highly toxic to fish and other aquatic life. Your exceedances of these limits created a risk of harm to aquatic life in Yaquina Bay,” the agency stated in a March 21 civil penalty notice. It was one of 13 fines the agency exacted last month.

Hatfield is required to continuously monitor the pollutants — oxidants produced by chlorinating saltwater — and report any exceedances to the state.

Under its permit, the school is allowed up to 0.03 milligrams of chlorine-related oxidants in every liter of water exiting the the treatment system, measured at a point before it combines with any water not containing chlorine.

Oregon found Hatfield recorded up to 0.36 milligrams in a liter for two days in February 2020, according to DEQ documents.

The school recorded 24 violations ranging from 0.11 to well over 0.3 milligrams between January 2020 and March 3, 2022.

Chlorinated water is measured coming out of aquariums at Hatfield, where it combines with water coming from a filter and a floor drain at the school before draining into Yaquina Bay.

In the notice, the department states OSU was negligent when it failed to comply with chlorine-related limits or try to avoid “foreseeable” risk of violating the school’s wastewater permit.

“The chlorine produced oxidants limit is an express condition of respondent’s permit,” agency officials stated in the penalty order.

Oregon fined OSU $6,800.

“Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science rectified the higher level of allowable chlorine being discharged into Yaquina Bay as soon we were notified," Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing, said by email. "In response, the university immediately modified its water treatment process and testing has been increased to assure ongoing compliance.

"The university regrets this higher level of chlorine discharge having occurred.”

The environmental agency also noted water exiting another Hatfield outfall contained about 72% more suspended solid waste than permitted, according to a letter sent by DEQ in 2021.

Exceeding any limit on chlorine-derived pollutants and exceeding limits of solid waste by more than 50% both are Class-I violations of state rules, the most serious, according to DEQ.