Highway 20 is closed just west of Corvallis because of a crash.

A crash potentially involving multiple vehicles was reported at milepost 53.5, near the intersection of 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard, around noon Monday, May 15. Details are not yet available.

The highway may be closed for several hours, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. An update from ODOT at 2 p.m. said the highway could remain closed into rush hour.

ODOT suggests using alternate routes or delaying trips and asks for those in the area to watch for emergency responders.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.